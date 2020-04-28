TCU Head Football Coach Gary Patterson Making Album with Recording Artist

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

TCU head football coach Gary Patterson's passion for music has been widely reported over the years, but he revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he's planning to take it a step further and connect with an unnamed recording artist to make an album.

"I've always wanted to be able to do it," he said, per ESPN's Sam Khan Jr. "They've already been in the studio, they've already put it on tracks, and we're going forward. That's something that I never thought I'd get to do because I always stayed so busy."

"You might be really surprised when we get done with this," the 60-year-old added. "The guy that helped [rewrite] it, he put it in the modern age. If it hits No. 1, I'm gonna make all you guys all go out to some country place and you're all going to have to dance to it."

The 20-year TCU head coach said he's written 15 songs over the years, some of which have been updated over time.

While it's not clear what genre Patterson will focus on, ESPN's Brett McMurphy reported in 2016 that his all-time favorite recording artist is Fleetwood Mac.

Patterson also showed off his singing and guitar-playing skills to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2013:

Patterson has a 172-70 lifetime record with the Horned Frogs.