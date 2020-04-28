Dwyane Wade Producing Documentary on USA Basketball's 2008 'Redeem Team'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Last Dance will conclude on May 17, but there is another basketball documentary to look forward to.

Dwyane Wade announced he is producing a documentary about the 2008 USA Basketball team that went undefeated and won the Olympic gold medal after only taking bronze at the 2004 Athens Games:

"We're doing a documentary on the 2008 Redeem Team," Wade said on the Platform Basketball Podcast (h/t Swish Cultures). "It's something that we've been working on for the past year or so, so I'm executive producing it with a good team. I can't wait because, for me, that was a big year. In 2008, I had to kind of redeem myself 'cause everybody thought I was done. That was an amazing time, man. And, like, that team, dog? Oh my god."

The 2008 U.S. Olympic roster was stacked: Wade, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Tayshaun Prince, Michael Redd and Deron Williams.

The Miami Herald's C. Isaiah Smalls II added that the 2008 team "combined for a whopping 102 All-Star appearances, 71 All-NBA selections and 15 championships."

Wade retired after the 2018-19 NBA season and had his No. 3 Miami Heat jersey retired by the organization in February. Along with his gold and bronze Olympic medals, the 38-year-old won three NBA championships and made 13 All-Star appearances with the Heat during what will be a Hall of Fame career.