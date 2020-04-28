The Rock Announces 'The Titan Games' Will Return for Season 2 in May

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram Live Tuesday that the second season of NBC's The Titan Games will air beginning on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) with a two-hour episode.

The Rock said he was "able to assemble an amazing group of human beings" that include "front-line heroes" such as doctors, teachers, nurses and veterans.

In addition, The Rock noted that he brought in Olympic gold medalists, NFL stars and UFC champions to complete against the Titan Games competitors.

Reid Nakamura of The Wrap provided a synopsis of the series, which began in January 2019:

"Inspired by the former pro wrestler's intensive workout regimen, The Titan Games is designed as a test of physical strength as well as 'mental and emotional fortitude.' Featuring both everyday Americans and professional athletes competing for charity, the show awards a $100,000 prize."

Beer truck driver James Jean-Louis and metabolic technician Charity Witt were the Season 1 winners.

NBC renewed Season 2 in September 2019 after a successful first season with a 1.7 Nielsen rating among adults ages 18 through 49, per Erik Pedersen of Deadline.

Per Nakamura, the second season wrapped up shooting prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling the show to air. The Season 2 opener will be two hours long, and ensuing episodes will move back to the show's Season 1 time slot at 8 p.m. on Thursdays.