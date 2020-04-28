Steve Kerr Says It Definitely Feels Like Warriors' Season Is over Amid COVID-19

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that the 2019-20 season, currently on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, already feels like it's over.

"It feels like the end of our season. ..." he said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We're staying in touch with our guys, but it definitely feels like the season is done for us."

Kerr added that the Warriors touched base with the players via a Zoom call last week.

"It felt like our annual exit meeting," he noted.

Kerr, who has not shied away from criticizing President Donald Trump in the past, took another shot at the White House on Tuesday, presumably regarding its handling of the coronavirus over the past several months.

"We're living in a time when our leadership on a national level doesn't know anything about leadership and gratitude," he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States had surpassed one million recorded cases of the coronavirus, nearly one-third of the recorded cases in the world, according to CNN.com. The United States' 57,812 reported deaths to the coronavirus are also the most in the world, doubling any other country.

Those numbers and the fear of a second outbreak if states begin moving away from stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines has put the NBA season in peril. While the league said it would allow teams in areas where stay-at-home orders have been relaxed to open their practice facilities on a limited basis starting on May 8, some of those teams may choose against doing so.

In a normal season, the NBA playoffs would be underway. Now, the question is whether the campaign will be able to resume at all, and if it does, whether the remaining regular-season games will be played or if the league will simply go straight into the postseason. And what does a timeline look like once the year resumes? Will the league push back the start of the 2020-21 season if this current season runs through the late summer or early fall?

Fans being in the stands anytime soon seems to be out of the question. As weeks and months pass without basketball, resuming the season at all feels less certain, too.