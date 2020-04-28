Video: Alex Smith Details Surgeries Needed to Save Leg After Gruesome Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As he recovered from a fractured fibula and tibia, Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith required 17 surgeries due to both his gruesome injury and subsequent infection that arose in his right leg.

In the E60 special, Project 11, Smith detailed the various procedures he had throughout the process:

The three-time Pro Bowler said on ESPN's Outside The Lines in February that doctors presented him with the option of amputating his leg or "limb salvage," such was the severity of his sepsis.

Although Smith has yet to formally retire from the NFL, his status as an active player remains somewhat unclear. The Redskins selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, signaling they were effectively moving on at quarterback.

During the March 4 edition of his podcast, ESPN's John Keim (h/t Zachary Neel of Redskins Wire) said he's "not holding out much hope that [Smith is] going to play again." Keim speculated the 35-year-old could take the 2020 season to determine whether he wants to assume a front-office position in Washington.