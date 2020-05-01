Ric Flair's WWE WrestleMania 37 'Stylin and Profilin' Sells for $49K at Auction

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A WrestleMania 37 experience involving WWE Hall of Famer Nature Boy Ric Flair sold for $49,000 on Friday as part of the Fanatics All-In Challenge.

All proceeds from the winning bid on the "Stylin' and Profilin' at WrestleMania with Ric Flair" experience will benefit Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the experience for the winning bidder and their guest are first-class tickets to and from next year's WrestleMania city, hotel accommodations, tickets to The Show of Shows and a night out with Flair, which will feature a limousine ride.

While this year's WrestleMania scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, had to be moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, next year's event is booked for SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

Flair is not only a 16-time world champion, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all time, but he is also a legendary partier.

The 71-year-old's hard-partying ways and the lavish lifestyle he kept during his wrestling prime were detailed in an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary entitled Nature Boy in 2017.

While Flair has slowed down a bit in that regard compared to his days as a wrestler, he is still a huge personality who loves to have a great time, and going out on the town with him is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that many wrestling fans would love to be part of.

Flair has long referred to himself as the "stylin', profilin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin'-and-dealin' son of a gun," and the winner of the auction will get a chance to see that up close and in person next year in L.A.

