4-Star WR Prospect Julian Nixon Commits to Tennessee over Ohio State, Georgia

Credit: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

4- star wide receiver Julian Nixon committed to Tennessee on Tuesday.

Nixon is the No. 42 wideout and No. 238 player overall in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He had received scholarship offers from Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma among other schools.

Nixon is the second-best player in the Volunteers' 2021 class. Dylan Brooks, a 5-star defensive end, committed to the school on Sunday. Brooks is the No. 18 player in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

With the addition of Nixon, Tennessee sits fifth in the site's composite team rankings.

The opportunity to make an immediate impact was a factor behind Nixon's decision.

"It's Tennessee. It's a good education—I'm trying to get my degree, of course," he said, per GoVols247's Ryan Callahan. "And they lost Jauan Jennings, so their size at receiver has gone down, and I feel like I have a good opportunity to go in as a freshman and play."

247Sports' Brandon Huffman wrote a scouting report of the Roswell, Georgia, native in March and projects him as a starter for a Power Five program:

"Good size with arm length and optimal frame. Long strider, has build up speed but isn't much of a burner. Physical, can handle press coverage and get off his man and get some yards after initial contact. Plus route runner and clean in and out of his breaks. Patient in waiting for ball and can high point ball, with wide catch radius. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and third-day NFL draft selection."

The aforementioned Jennings graduated and was a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 NFL draft, while Marquez Callaway, who was second on the team in receiving, is gone as well. Josh Palmer, whose 34 receptions and 457 yards were third-most on the team, is approaching his senior season.

The Vols did sign three wideouts for 2020: Malachi Wideman, Jalin Hyatt, Jimmy Calloway. Nixon will have plenty of competition for playing time when he arrives in Knoxville, but his confidence about possibly featuring as a true freshman isn't misplaced.