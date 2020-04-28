Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Won't Complete 2019-20 Season amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday the remainder of the 2019-20 football season in the country, including Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 play, "will not be able to resume" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Julien Laurens and Jonathan Johnson provided comments from Philippe about sports as he laid out potential plans to end the months-long quarantine because of COVID-19.

"Big sporting events will not be able to take place before September," Philippe said.

