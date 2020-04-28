WWE Raw: Andrade and Top Options to Replace Apollo Crews at Money in the Bank

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Apollo Crews was set to compete in the biggest match of his life at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but after injuring his knee in a United States Championship match against Andrade on Monday's episode of Raw, that is no longer the case.

Crews tweaked his knee Monday, which led to his match against Andrade being stopped. Later in the night, he was seen making his way through the backstage area on crutches. As a result, WWE announced that the 32-year-old has officially been removed from the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

With Crews no longer able to compete, here are a few Raw Superstars who would be sensible replacements and threats to win the Money in the Bank contract on May 10.

Andrade

Considering the fact that Crews' injury was suffered during a match against Andrade, having the U.S. champion take credit for the injury and then steal his spot would go a long way toward further establishing him as a dastardly heel.

While Zelina Vega's stable has been a constant presence on Raw since WrestleMania 36, they have been on the wrong end of several matches. The best way to add credibility to the group would be for one of its members to win the Money in the Bank contract.

Andrade has already been an NXT and United States champion, and he has everything WWE looks for in a top heel. His look and in-ring work are ideal, his charisma is obvious and even though he is somewhat limited on the mic, it doesn't matter due to the presence of Vega, who has developed into one of the best talkers in the business.

Although it isn't always the case, the Money in the Bank contract is generally more interesting when it is in the possession of a heel since they are more willing to take advantage of an unfair situation than a babyface.

Currently, Drew McIntyre is the WWE champion, and conventional wisdom suggests he will hold the title for a long period of time after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. If that is the case, it would make sense for a heel to carry the briefcase.

The only heel currently in the Money in the Bank ladder match is King Corbin, but he already won the contract before and it didn't go well, as he unsuccessfully cashed in against Jinder Mahal three years ago.

WWE seems to be heavily invested in Vega and her group, and with Angel Garza and Austin Theory backing him, Andrade would be a constant threat to McIntyre as Mr. Money in the Bank, which could eventually lead to one of the best and most impactful cash-ins of all time.

Jinder Mahal

If WWE doesn't go with the obvious choice of Andrade, then former WWE champion Mahal would make plenty of sense as a Money in the Bank ladder match participant as well.

After missing nearly 11 months due to injury, Mahal made his return on Monday's episode of Raw with a convincing victory over Akira Tozawa. He was also announced as a former WWE champion, which could be a sign that WWE has big plans in store for him.

It can be argued that Mahal's title reign wasn't an overwhelming success due to a lack of memorable matches and storylines, but WWE may continue to be enamored with him due to his strength and physique.

If that is the case, then a feud with McIntyre over the WWE Championship could be in future. The angle would write itself since they are close friends in real life and were part of the 3MB stable together previously.

Since Mahal returned on Raw, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he and McIntyre will do battle over the WWE Championship at some point. Mahal doesn't necessarily need the Money in the Bank contract to make it happen, but it would add another element to the rivalry.

Perhaps Mahal as Mr. Money in the Bank wouldn't exactly get the WWE Universe excited, but given his resume and the fact that he can match up physically with McIntyre, he would be a legitimate threat to the Scottish Superstar's title reign.

AJ Styles

The winner of last year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match was a surprise entrant in Brock Lesnar. If WWE goes that route again this year, perhaps AJ Styles could be the beneficiary.

He has not been seen since Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 when he lost to The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. The Phenomenal One was buried alive, but it is only a matter of time before he resurfaces on WWE programming.

While Styles is a multitime world champion who doesn't necessarily need Money in the Bank to vie for the WWE Championship, winning the briefcase is one of the few accolades he has yet to achieve in WWE.

Also, Money in the Bank would play well into his heel persona, and showing up out of nowhere as a complete surprise would make for a memorable moment.

Styles needs to be booked strongly when he returns in order to help him bounce back from getting buried alive, and winning Money in the Bank would be the perfect way to make that happen. It would also keep him relevant even without the WWE belt around his waist.

McIntyre vs. Styles for the title is a feud that has to happen at some point, and The Phenomenal One winning Money in the Bank would be a strong jumping-off point for what could be a long-term rivalry.

