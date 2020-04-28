Ranking Every Match of NBA Legend Dennis Rodman’s Bizarre WCW Career

0 of 4

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman is back at the forefront of global attention.

As always, seeing Rodman's name in "trending" sections on social media causes some bated breath while clicking to find out why. This time it's just as random as all the prior times, as his prominent role in The Last Dance, a miniseries about the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls, has been littered with hilarity and must-see moments.

Also hilarious and filled with can't-miss stuff of the best kind? Rodman's run in professional wrestling back in the 90s with WCW. We're talking championship matches, wild backstories, the NWO and...Karl Malone.

These were the top landmarks of Rodman's unforgettable stint in the business.