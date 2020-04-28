Ranking Every Match of NBA Legend Dennis Rodman’s Bizarre WCW Career

Ranking Every Match of NBA Legend Dennis Rodman's Bizarre WCW CareerApril 28, 2020
Dennis Rodman is back at the forefront of global attention.
As always, seeing Rodman's name in "trending" sections on social media causes some bated breath while clicking to find out why. This time it's just as random as all the prior times, as his prominent role in The Last Dance, a miniseries about the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls, has been littered with hilarity and must-see moments.
Also hilarious and filled with can't-miss stuff of the best kind? Rodman's run in professional wrestling back in the 90s with WCW. We're talking championship matches, wild backstories, the NWO and...Karl Malone.
These were the top landmarks of Rodman's unforgettable stint in the business.
4. (BONUS) Rodman Loses to Curt Hennig at the Rodman Down Under
Fun, fast fact: Rodman has appeared with a few different promotions.
One of those, the i-Generation Wrestling Superstars of Wrestling, actually went out of its way to throw the WWE legend in a main event of a pay-per-view.
There, Rodman fought for Curt Hennig's I-Generation World Heavyweight Championship in a short, weird bout that shows up on rare footage here and there. Rest assured it wasn't anything to write home about, Rodman lost and even Ted DiBiase Sr. on the commentary couldn't save it.
This went down in 2000 after Rodman's run in WCW had concluded. The bid to launch his solo career fizzled and this—at least for now—was his last pro wrestling match.
3. Rodman Loses to Randy Savage
On his way out the door of WCW in 1999, Rodman got involved in a feud with "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
The feud, which featured a surprise attack on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, constituted Rodman's only singles match in WCW.
Smack in the middle of the card at Road Wild, the most memorable spot from the show featured Rodman getting tossed in a portable toilet and Savage knocking it over, sending the NBA star and plenty of nasty stuff inside all over the place.
Fittingly, Rodman was still protected enough by WCW to take the loss after getting hit illegally with a chain. But between the toilet spot and losing his singles debut, it wasn't the most memorable outing.
2. Rodman and Hulk Hogan Lose to Lex Luger & the Giant (1997)
Rodman's big wrestling debut in 1997 at Bash at the Beach was standard fare as far as a big promotion protecting an outside guy goes.
The NBA bad boy got to team with Hulk Hogan and didn't have to do much in a tag match. The Hulkster would end up carrying the weight against familiar foes Lex Luger and The Giant.
Which isn't to say it wasn't fun. Rodman got cocky and didn't look small in the ring with The Giant. And in typical, wild WCW fashion—which fits Rodman pretty well—Sting ambushed Giant with a bat during the match, saving Rodman.
Hogan and Rodman would lose, though, with the NWO leader inadvertently clocking the Chicago Bulls star before eating the loss.
1. Rodman and Hollywood Hogan Beat Diamond Dallas Page & Karl Malone
This is a good example of what even WWE today tries to do—looping in some real-world shenanigans into storylines to bring in fans.
Of course, this was WCW and Eric Bischoff in 1998.
WCW had this one in the works during the 1998 NBA playoffs, and almost unbelievably, Rodman ended up skipping a Finals practice so he could be on an episode of Nitro to build the feud.
Rodman appeared in a series of segments on the show and got fined by the NBA for missing media availability, though the Chicago Bulls didn't discipline him. How could they? Rodman's Bulls were in the Finals against Karl Malone's Utah Jazz—by then, everyone knew they had a scripted date at Bash at the Beach that summer.
That match was more about Malone and DDP getting a win while Rodman served as a fun punching bag. But the blurring of lines and even interfering with the NBA Finals, of all things, makes it the best moment of Rodman's wrestling career to date.