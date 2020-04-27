Carmen Electra Says She, Dennis Rodman Once Had Sex on Bulls' Practice Court

Scott Polacek
April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman is comforted by his wife Carmen Electra, left, and an unidentified supporter as he breaks into tears amid skeptical questioning during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, Feb. 22, 1999. The seven-time rebounding champion announced his intentions to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers but said there are still issues to be resolved. (AP Photo/John Hayes)
John Hayes/Associated Press

One of the most memorable parts of Sunday's episodes of ESPN's The Last Dance documentary was Carmen Electra recalling her time with Dennis Rodman during the 1997-98 season. 

Turns out, she didn't go into all the details during the documentary.

Electra told Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times that she and Rodman once had sex on the Chicago Bulls' practice court, along with a number of other places at the practice facility, when they were together.

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," she said. "He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we're standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place—in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court."

Braxton noted Rodman and Electra were married for less than a year, although the latter recalled how "honored" she was to be in the locker room as the Bulls were celebrating their NBA Finals victory over the Utah Jazz in 1998.

Sunday's episodes chronicled Rodman's infamous 48-hour vacation to Las Vegas the team permitted during that 1997-98 season.

He spent time with Electra in Sin City, and Michael Jordan himself said, "We had to go get his ass out of bed," when Rodman didn't return on time like originally planned.

