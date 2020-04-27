Scott Burrell's Wife Jeane Coakley Jokes About 'Baby Rodman' and Michael Jordan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 16: Scott Burrell #24 of the Chicago Bulls with the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy during the 1998 Chicago Bulls Celebration Rally on June 16, 1998 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

SNY's Jeane Coakley, the wife of former Chicago Bulls forward Scott Burrell, spoke up after he was the target of some lighthearted barbs by Michael Jordan in the fourth episode of The Last Dance.

Jordan compared Burrell to Dennis Rodman and alluded to Burrell's possible partying habits off the court. Coakley brushed the jokes aside after watching the documentary:

Burrell said on CBS Sports HQ he had spoken with his parents about what might come up in the series:

Viewers went in expecting Burrell to be targeted by Jordan in one form or another.

Director Jason Hehir told The Athletic's Richard Deitsch that MJ was concerned about people thinking he was a "horrible guy," based partially on his interactions with Burrell over the 1997-98 season.

