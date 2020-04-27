Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus, WWE Contract Rumors and the Godfather on Vince McMahon

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Jeff Hardy-Sheamus Feud Being Set Up

Over the last few weeks, WWE has been building the return of Jeff Hardy but seemingly without any feud in mind. The story has been a redemption arc for Hardy, playing into his several run-ins with the law and other issues outside the ring.

It turns out WWE's plan for his first feud back is with Sheamus. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News) noted the current plan is for Hardy to return and feud with his fellow veteran, though whatever story they're telling is in its infancy stages.

Hardy and Sheamus have gone head-to-head before, most notably in 2017 when a Sheamus kick led to Hardy suffering a chipped tooth.

Here's to hoping this feud has a stronger build and everyone gets to keep their teeth.

How WWE Wrestlers Are Paid

Meltzer also delved into how WWE superstars are being paid during the coronavirus pandemic, with most taking a hit due to the lower number of events. Wrestler's contracts have what's called a "downside guarantee," the least amount the wrestlers can possibly be paid. That means even if they don't appear on television at all, they will get paid the same amount.

However, there are choices with how talent gets paid.

"When talent sign with the company, they can choose to be paid biweekly based on a downside guarantee, or biweekly on what they would normally draw between live event pay, merchandise and royalties. If that number doesn't reach their downside guarantee, WWE will write a check to pay them the difference," Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc. wrote.

WWE recently held an earnings call, noting that it has not been impacted much by the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the reason for that is the structure of payment given that wrestlers are compensated for revenue they generate above their downside.

With fewer events, fewer Superstars are generating much above the lower end of their pay scale.

Kane's Debut Led to End of Papa Shango, Debut of Godfather

The Godfather recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and discussed the near-return of his Papa Shango character during The Attitude Era.

"Papa Shango was supposed to come back one night. The night that I joined the Nation, me and Ron Simmons beat The Undertaker in a handicap match," said Godfather. "That night I was supposed to be Papa Shango but when I get there, Vince goes, 'Change of plans. We're gonna put you in The Nation and we've got you an outfit. We're gonna call you Kama Mustafa and you and Ron Simmons are gonna go over on The Undertaker.'

"So, that's what happened with Papa Shango. That's the same night they brought Kane out and they didn't want two mysterious characters. Back then they didn't turn the lights out for nobody as I was the first person they did that for. Well, they didn't want two characters like that so they went with Kane and threw my ass to The Nation."

Papa Shango was Godfather's character from 1992-93. The character carried a skull to the ring and practiced voodoo, often casting spells on his opponent. The character ended when Godfather left the company in 1993, though there were rumors about it returning in both his first and second return to WWE. He was instead billed as Kama during both the first and second run before debuting the iconic Godfather character in 1998.