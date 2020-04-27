Titans GM Jon Robinson: 'Nothing Is Imminent' Regarding Jadeveon Clowney

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans remain an option for free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but no deal is coming soon.

"Nothing is imminent...not coming in at any point this afternoon," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Monday on The Midday 180 (via Paul Kuharsky).

Robinson indicated ahead of the draft the team was still considering a pursuit of Clowney.

"We haven't closed the door on anything but I'd also say we haven't inched closer to any finality either," he said, per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. "Who we pick could potentially impact that."

Tennessee didn't select an edge-rusher with one of its six draft picks, only adding defensive tackle Larrell Murchison among front-seven players.

Murchison could be helpful in replacing Jurrell Casey, while offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and cornerback Kristian Fulton will try to fill in for free agents Jack Conklin and Logan Ryan.

These additions will be valuable as the Titans try to maintain their level of play from last season, but Clowney is a difference-maker who could bring the team to the next level.

The 27-year-old is coming off a down 2019 season, but he went to three Pro Bowls with the Houston Texans thanks to his ability to generate pressure in the opposing backfield. Even while being held to just three sacks last year with the Seattle Seahawks, he still made a significant impact with two defensive touchdowns.

Though a Clowney deal could be expensive, he is reportedly considering one-year contracts to reestablish his value before next season, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Titans could maintain their future cap flexibility while adding a player that would help the team contend for a championship.