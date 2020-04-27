The Match II, the Last Dance, Game of Zones and More Coming to Your Screens

John Locher/Associated Press

The NFL draft over the weekend was the first semi-normal event the sports world has been able to watch and consume live in quite some time. And now for the first time since March, an actual event on the field -- more specifically the course -- is on the way.

What's Coming

Coming Soon to TNT: The Match II

For the first time since March, a live sporting event is finally within sight. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will run it back, this time joined by NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. While we don't yet know specifically when in May or where it will take place, here's what we do know about this competition:



1. This Champions for Charity edition will raise money for coronavirus relief funds across the country.

2. The Match’s first champion Mickelson will team with Brady, while Woods and Manning will play together.

3. TNT will broadcast the event, with additional coverage on Bleacher Report

4. Tiger and Peyton are early favorites, per FanDuel.



Check out highlights from The Match here and learn more about The Match II here.

The Last Dance Continues

Sunday at 9 p.m. (all times Eastern) on ESPN

This week the phenomenon that is ESPN’s The Last Dance crosses its halfway point with Episodes 5 and 6. After setting a record for ESPN's most-viewed documentary in week one (more than 6 million viewers), last night’s episodes highlighted Dennis Rodman’s contributions and impact on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, as well as the Michael Jordanand his team’s rivalry with the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons of the era. The upcoming episodes this Sunday will focus on the 1992 Dream Team and Kobe Bryant's first games against Jordan.

With The Last Dance bringing in record ratings on ESPN, Jordan is using his revenues to make a significant charitable donation.

Classic NBA Finals Game 5s

Wednesday night on ESPN

Relive two of the most comprehensive series wins in recent NBA history with the final games of the 2004 Pistons and2014 Spurs title runs, defeating stars like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

2004 Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

2014 Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m.

Game of Zones Final Season Premiere

Thursday on B/R App, YouTube

The seventh and final season of Bleacher Report’s Game of Zones begins this Thursday. The four-episode season will help give basketball fans something to follow while the season remains on hold. Pause the trailer below at :22 in to remember what Giannis looks like in an antler helmet.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson Jr.

Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. @NBA on Twitter

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined Ernie Johnson on #NBATogether last week, discussing championships, mentors, and Michael Jordan. Watch new interviews with new guests rookie superstar Zion Williamson tonight and NBA icon and logo Jerry West on Wednesday.

Best of B/R Live

Featured Event of the Day



Monday: Classic Champions League 2018 Roma vs. Barcelona Leg 2

Tuesday: Classic Champions League 2017 Manchester City vs. Monaco

Wednesday: Classic Champions League 2019 Juventus vs. Ajax Leg 2

Thursday: Classic Champions League 2012 Celtic vs. Barcelona

Friday: Classic NLL 2018 West Division Final Calgary Roughnecks vs. Saskatchewan Rush

Saturday: Champions League Classic Matches Episode 3, featuring Barcelona vs. Arsenal 2010, Dinamo Zagreb vs. Lyon 2012, and Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid 2014

Sunday: AEW Dynamite Replays

B/R Live on IG Live

World Armwrestling League superstar Devon Larratt will take your questions this Tuesday at 1 p.m. on our Instagram handle @BRLive

NFL Draft Recap

· The biggest surprise: Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement, traded to Tampa Bay for 4th-round pick

· Every quarterback picked: Joe Burrow No. 1 to Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 to Dolphins, Justin Herbert No. 6 to Chargers, Jordan Love No. 26 to Packers (yes, really), Jalen Hurts Round 2 to Eagles, Jacob Eason Round 4 to Colts, Jake Fromm Round 5 to Bills

· The most consistent team: The Panthers used all seven of their picks on defensive players, the first time that has been done in the common draft era

For grades on every pick from every round, go here.

Our favorite tweet of draft weekend:

Catch up on the headlines

MLB disciplines Red Sox for sign stealing

While manager Alex Cora was suspended for a year, Boston escaped the larger punishments that befell the Houston Astros.

Legendary coach retires

Muffet McGraw stepped down after a Hall of Fame career at Notre Dame that included 2 national titles, 9 Final Fours, and 3 Naismith Coach of the Year Awards.. Read more

Sports Internet, Quarantined

Tennis Legends on Instagram

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the two greatest tennis players of all time, and the longtime rivals have developed into close friends. The pair surprised fans everywhere last week with a conversation on Instagram Live, where fellow legend Andy Murray also joined in. The players discuss their career matchups and plans for the future, while fathers Federer and Murray joked with Rafa about the early wake-up calls he’s missing since he doesn’t yet have kids of his own. Watch the full video here.

Slow motion: Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren 1, His Kid 0

Everyone has different parenting techniques.

