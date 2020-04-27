Lonzo Ball, Brothers LaMelo, LiAngelo Sign Contracts with Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball are all set to sign with Roc Nation Sports, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo's manager, announced the news while noting Raymond Brothers will be the primary agent overseeing all three brothers.

"This was a family decision," Jackson said. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

Roc Nation was created by Jay-Z and currently represents NBA players Kyrie Irving, Markelle Fultz and Spencer Dinwiddie, among others.

"We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation," Jackson added. "I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power."

Lonzo has already switched representation multiple times in his short career, starting with Harrison Gaines before signing with Creative Artists Agency last April.

The 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick has also moved around in the league, spending two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 22-year-old was averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game before the league was suspended, adding 7.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, LaMelo has a chance to be an even bigger star in the NBA.

The point guard is considered the No. 1 player in the class by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, and he turned heads in the overseas National Basketball League with 17.0 points per game in 12 appearances.

The 18-year-old's new representatives could help him prepare for the NBA draft on June 25 as well as secure him a shoe deal.

LiAngelo, 21, is a member of the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.