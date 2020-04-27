Lakers Return $4.6M Loan Intended for Small Businesses Amid COVID-19

The Los Angeles Lakers applied for a loan through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, a government initiative set up to help small businesses pay their employees and cover various expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and received $4.6 million. 

But after the program's $349 billion pool was depleted in less than two weeks, with a number of small businesses unable to secure any relief aid while larger corporations like Shake Shack and AutoNation received large loans, the Lakers decided to return the money, per Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.

The team said in a statement to ESPN:

"The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program. Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community."

                      

