Browns Rumors: Myles Garrett, David Njoku 5th-Year Contract Options Exercised

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will exercise the fifth-year option for both defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

It will keep both players under team control through the 2021 season.

Garrett and Njoku were each selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, two of three first-round picks for Cleveland that year. Safety Jabrill Peppers was also taken in the first round but was traded to the New York Giants as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. deal.

Garrett, the first overall pick in 2017, made national headlines last season when he was suspended for the final six games after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

He was reinstated in February, however, and has been extremely productive on the field with 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. The player option will reportedly pay the pass-rusher more than $16 million in 2021.

Njoku will also get a raise despite a disappointing 2019 season where he totaled just five catches for 41 yards. He only played four games, missing much of the year due to a broken wrist while also being a healthy scratch at the end of the season.

Despite the struggles, general manager Andrew Berry showed his faith in the tight end after the draft.

"Obviously, he was not on the field much last year, but he is a guy with outstanding physical tools, he has proven NFL production and we still think the future is very bright with him here," Berry said of Njoku. "David has always been and continues to be in our plans, and we are going to continue to add competition all across the roster."

A new coaching staff led by Kevin Stefanski could also help him live up to expectations as a No. 29 overall draft pick.

Cleveland also selected tight end Harrison Bryant out of Florida Atlantic in Round 4 of the draft.