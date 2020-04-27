WNBA's Diana Taurasi Wants to Be a 'F--king' Owner, Rips 'S--tshow' LA Sparks

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

WNBA star Diana Taurasi held nothing back during an Instagram Live session Saturday along with her wife Penny Taylor, Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

According to Mechelle Voepel of ESPN, the four-hour video featured a discussion about player salaries for women as well as female ownership of WNBA teams.

Taurasi said owning a team is a goal for her after retiring as a player.

"Everyone is like, 'Do you want to be a coach? Do you want to be a GM?' No," she said, "I want to f--king own it."

At the very least, the 37-year-old wants to see some more female owners.

"Where are the rich women? I'm so disappointed in the women that have a lot of money," Taurasi said. "Sometimes you invest in things that don't make money yet, but you want to make them better."

The Phoenix Mercury guard also noted she would have liked to play for the Los Angeles Sparks at some point in her career, but there have been too many issues with the franchise.

"Their organization is a s--tshow," she said. "It's just a mess."

