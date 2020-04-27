Isaiah Thomas Says Fans Mistakenly Tweet Him About Isiah Fouling Michael Jordan

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Capital One Arena on February 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas has been in the NBA since 2011, but fans still get him confused with Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.

Isiah, the former Detroit Pistons guard, was a focal point of Sunday's episode of The Last Dance for his rivalry with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the late 1980s. Fans watched the documentary and apparently took their anger out on Isaiah, who was born in 1989.

Just for clarification, the younger Thomas tweeted some photos separating the two:

Though it's easy to confuse two former All-Star NBA players with similar names, it's a reminder to double- check before tweeting. (The 58-year-old Thomas can be found here on Twitter.)

