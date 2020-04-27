Packers GM Didn't Expect to Get Jordan Love Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. After turning heads last month at the Senior Bowl, Love delivered with another impressive workout Thursday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn't expect Jordan Love to be available at No. 26. When he was, however, Gutekunst knew he had to make a trade—even if it meant taking public criticism.

He told Peter King of NBC Sports:

"Ron [Wolf] traded a one in 1992 for Brett [Favre], who'd been a second-round pick and wasn't even starting for Atlanta. Imagine the media fervor if that happened today. I believe if you're going to sit in this chair, you have to accept that you'll be heavily criticized. I watched my father go through it [John Gutekunst was the head coach at the University of Minnesota in the '80s] as a college coach. I know what Ted [Thompson] went through in 2008 with Brett. But I'm trying to do the right thing for the organization. That's my sole focus."

Gutekunst told King he expected Love to go off the board in the teens or early 20s. Knowing that another team was looking to trade into the first round to snag Love, the Packers gave up a fourth-rounder in a trade with the Miami Dolphins to slide up four spots and take their quarterback of the future.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Packers Wanted a QB Badly

    Green Bay was 'adamant' about drafting QB Jordan Love when it traded up to get him

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Report: Packers Wanted a QB Badly

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    NFL draft crushes previous high with 55M total viewers over three-day event

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Former Bears QB and reality TV star had been together 10 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LaFleur Believes Rodgers Will Be a 'Great Mentor'

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    LaFleur Believes Rodgers Will Be a 'Great Mentor'

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo