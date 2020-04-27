Packers GM Didn't Expect to Get Jordan Love Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn't expect Jordan Love to be available at No. 26. When he was, however, Gutekunst knew he had to make a trade—even if it meant taking public criticism.

He told Peter King of NBC Sports:

"Ron [Wolf] traded a one in 1992 for Brett [Favre], who'd been a second-round pick and wasn't even starting for Atlanta. Imagine the media fervor if that happened today. I believe if you're going to sit in this chair, you have to accept that you'll be heavily criticized. I watched my father go through it [John Gutekunst was the head coach at the University of Minnesota in the '80s] as a college coach. I know what Ted [Thompson] went through in 2008 with Brett. But I'm trying to do the right thing for the organization. That's my sole focus."

Gutekunst told King he expected Love to go off the board in the teens or early 20s. Knowing that another team was looking to trade into the first round to snag Love, the Packers gave up a fourth-rounder in a trade with the Miami Dolphins to slide up four spots and take their quarterback of the future.

