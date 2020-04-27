Aaron Gordon Drops '9 Out of 10' Music Video After NBA Dunk Contest Controversy

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic hug during the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk on February 15, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

"Even Adam Silver told me I deserve the gold."

To hear Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon tell it on his new song "9 Out of 10," even the NBA Commissioner believes he should have won the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest over Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Instead, Jones won in a contest that needed two tiebreaker dunks.

Jones' final dunk was a windmill from just inside the free-throw line, while Gordon dunked over Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall. Jones received a combined score of 48 from judges Dwyane Wade, Common, Candace Parker, Scottie Pippen and Chadwick Boseman, while Gordon received a 47.

"Paint me as a villain, I jumped over the biggest dude in the building," Gordon rapped.

Wade, Pippen and Boseman all gave Gordon a nine on the final dunk, and the result was not without controversy. An ESPN report noted Common and Parker both said the judges had planned on it being a tie, but that did not happen.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry recently joined Wade—who mentioned he gets spammed with "nine out 10" comments—on video chat and said Gordon should have won as well:

Video Play Button

Safe to say, Gordon hasn't gotten over it. But interestingly enough, Wade dropped a like on House of Highlight's repost of Gordon's music video.

