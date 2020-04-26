Trae Young Calls Michael Jordan One of Best 'S--t Talkers in All Sports History'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 27, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 09: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the second half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena on March 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young was a little more specific:

The Last Dance, an ESPN 10-part documentary series capturing Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' dynasty, disclosed several examples of Jordan's trash talk during its third and fourth episodes Sunday night:

Earlier this year, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett—who himself is known for trash-talking—revealed one of his most memorable experiences with Jordan (warning: video contains profanity):

According to Garnett, that was the last time he ever talked smack to Jordan. Lesson learned.

Jordan had an inkling that people might react the way Young did.

The Last Dance director Jason Hehir told The Athletic's Richard Deitsch prior to the series' debut April 19 that MJ had said, "When you see the footage of [me riding with Scotty Burrell], you're going to think that I'm a horrible guy" (h/t Jose Martinez of Complex).

Jordan was taken third overall by Chicago in 1984 and won six championships with the Bulls from 1991 to '98, as well as countless individual accolades. The Last Dance chronicles the team's last title run in 1997-98.

