Celtics' Kemba Walker Talks Michael Jordan Relationship: He 'Changed My Life'

Count Kemba Walker among the millions who have been impacted by Michael Jordan.

The Boston Celtics point guard spoke to how the Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls legend influenced him growing up before becoming a direct mentor during his time with the Charlotte Hornets:

"Also, [he] changed my life as well on draft night," Walker said at the end of the video. "Never in a million years did I ever think that I would be playing for MJ and be able to have a relationship with him. And I did. That's like my big brother. I appreciate him. Very grateful to him and what he's done for me and my family and how he helped me progress through my career."

Jordan became the majority owner of the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2010—the first ex-player to transition to majority owner in league history—and Walker was drafted ninth overall by the franchise in 2011. Walker played in Charlotte for eight years before leaving for Boston last summer.

Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum also praised Jordan:

The six-time NBA champion has re-emerged at the forefront of mainstream culture because of ESPN's 10-part documentary series The Last Dance. The first two episodes premiered on April 19, and two new episodes will debut every Sunday night through May 17. The series centers around Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls during his last season in Chicago, which culminated in his final championship.