Taysom Hill Says 2-Year Saints Contract 'Made a Lot of Sense for Everybody'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill discussed his brand-new extension with the team, calling it the best move for both parties.

Hill already had a one-year tender on the table for the 2020 season. Now he'll potentially make $21 million, with $16 million guaranteed at signing, between 2020 and 2021, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"We started a couple of months ago," Hill said. "I think both sides agreed early on that a two-year deal made a lot of sense for everybody, and we kinda mapped out what that would look like."

Many raised their eyebrows when the terms of the contract were revealed, especially with Schefter reporting New Orleans is in discussions with free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston.

Hill is going to be one of the NFL's highest-paid backup quarterbacks despite the fact he has thrown only 13 passes in the NFL.

Calling him a backup is a bit of a stretch as well since Winston would presumably be the guy behind Drew Brees in the depth chart.

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill noted a level of pragmatism was at play with Hill's deal since the team won't have to use the franchise tag on him in 2021. That's important for New Orleans with Alvin Kamara set to hit free agency.

Still, Hill has largely been a situational player since the Saints signed him in 2017. He turns 30 in August, too, so the team is quickly reaching a point where he needs to stop being referred to in hypothetical terms and used in a way in keeping with what is his now lucrative salary.

Maybe general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton will have the last laugh.

For the time being, this looks like a great move by Hill and a questionable investment for the Saints.