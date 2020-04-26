Jay Cutler, Wife Kristin Cavallari Announce Divorce After 10-Year Relationship

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced Sunday they were getting a divorce. 

Cavallari posted the news to her Instagram account:

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The pair married in 2013 and have three children. 

Cutler, 36, played for the Denver Broncos (2006-08), Chicago Bears (2009-16) and Miami Dolphins (2017) in his career. He was a Pro Bowler in the 2008 season. In total, he threw for 35,133 yards, 227 touchdowns and 160 interceptions in his career, completing 62 percent of his passes. 

