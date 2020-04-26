LeBron James on Heat-Era Assist to Mike Miller: 'Don't Try That Pass at Home'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Make sure to take every precaution when attempting to emulate LeBron James while stuck at home.

The NBA's Twitter account shared a replay of Mike Miller's halftime buzzer-beater from Game 2 of the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals. James drew the defense inside before firing a pass to Miller in the corner.

LeBron cautioned that some things are better left to the professionals:

Consider this a warning. Any pleas that you were just pretending to be your favorite player will probably fall on deaf ears, and good luck trying to have the four-time MVP foot the bill for any broken furniture that results from your recklessness.