LeBron James on Heat-Era Assist to Mike Miller: 'Don't Try That Pass at Home'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: LeBron James #6 and Mike Miller #13 of the Miami Heat celebrate in the second quarter while taking on the San Antonio Spurs during Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals at AmericanAirlines Arena on June 20, 2013 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Make sure to take every precaution when attempting to emulate LeBron James while stuck at home.

The NBA's Twitter account shared a replay of Mike Miller's halftime buzzer-beater from Game 2 of the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals. James drew the defense inside before firing a pass to Miller in the corner.

LeBron cautioned that some things are better left to the professionals:

Consider this a warning. Any pleas that you were just pretending to be your favorite player will probably fall on deaf ears, and good luck trying to have the four-time MVP foot the bill for any broken furniture that results from your recklessness.

Related

    How Different Would the NBA Look Without MJ?

    Jordan isn't just arguably the GOAT. He's maybe the most important person in NBA history as well.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Different Would the NBA Look Without MJ?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA to Allow Open Facilities

    Starting May 1, teams can open practice facilities to players in places where stay-at-home orders have been eased

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA to Allow Open Facilities

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wizards Interested in LaMelo

    Washington sent 'multiple people' to Australia to scout the potential top-five pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wizards Interested in LaMelo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MJ, LeBron's Playoff Game-Winners

    Former Cavs guard Craig Ehlo helps B/R rank the icons' combined 12 walk-off shots in the playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking MJ, LeBron's Playoff Game-Winners

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report