LeBron James on Heat-Era Assist to Mike Miller: 'Don't Try That Pass at Home'April 26, 2020
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Make sure to take every precaution when attempting to emulate LeBron James while stuck at home.
The NBA's Twitter account shared a replay of Mike Miller's halftime buzzer-beater from Game 2 of the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals. James drew the defense inside before firing a pass to Miller in the corner.
LeBron cautioned that some things are better left to the professionals:
Consider this a warning. Any pleas that you were just pretending to be your favorite player will probably fall on deaf ears, and good luck trying to have the four-time MVP foot the bill for any broken furniture that results from your recklessness.
How Different Would the NBA Look Without MJ?
Jordan isn't just arguably the GOAT. He's maybe the most important person in NBA history as well.