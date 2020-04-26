Warriors' Klay Thompson Talks Meeting Michael Jordan Near End of His Bulls Run

Noah Graham/Getty Images

A young Klay Thompson got a chance to meet Michael Jordan after a game during the 1997-98 season.

The Golden State Warriors star discussed the situation Sunday, accompanied by video of himself as an eight-year-old:

"I'll forever cherish that memory and I can always tell my peers, my future kids that I was able to meet Michael Jordan in his prime and see the Chicago Bulls play," Thompson said. "It was truly an honor and something I'll never forget."

Thompson's father, Mychal, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 draft and spent 13 seasons in the NBA. This likely gave Klay some extra access to basketball stars compared to others his age.

It was a memorable moment long before his own professional career.