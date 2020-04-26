Warriors' Klay Thompson Talks Meeting Michael Jordan Near End of His Bulls Run

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 10: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on March 10, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

A young Klay Thompson got a chance to meet Michael Jordan after a game during the 1997-98 season.

The Golden State Warriors star discussed the situation Sunday, accompanied by video of himself as an eight-year-old:

"I'll forever cherish that memory and I can always tell my peers, my future kids that I was able to meet Michael Jordan in his prime and see the Chicago Bulls play," Thompson said. "It was truly an honor and something I'll never forget."

Thompson's father, Mychal, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 draft and spent 13 seasons in the NBA. This likely gave Klay some extra access to basketball stars compared to others his age.

It was a memorable moment long before his own professional career.

Video Play Button

Related

    Klay Talks Meeting Michael Jordan Near End of His Bulls Run

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Klay Talks Meeting Michael Jordan Near End of His Bulls Run

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How Different Would the NBA Look Without MJ?

    Jordan isn't just arguably the GOAT. He's maybe the most important person in NBA history as well.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Different Would the NBA Look Without MJ?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors' Facilities Closed Until City's Social-Distancing Rules End

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Warriors' Facilities Closed Until City's Social-Distancing Rules End

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: NBA to Allow Open Facilities

    Starting May 1, teams can open practice facilities to players in places where stay-at-home orders have been eased

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: NBA to Allow Open Facilities

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report