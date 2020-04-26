Kawhi Leonard's Trainer: Clippers Star 'Works Like He's Trying to Make the Team'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

If the 2019-20 NBA season does wind up returning this summer, expect Kawhi Leonard to be ready.

Leonard's longtime trainer, Clint Parks, spoke to

"I could honestly say since when I first met him when he was 14 years old, he always loved to work hard. Nothing has changed. Over all these years and the success he's had, he still works like he's trying to make the team every year. He's never going to get content. He came back from an injury and still won the NBA championship last year. When the season starts next year or whenever it comes back, I can promise you he's going to come back the same way."

