Saints' Updated Depth Chart After Jameis Winston Contract, 2020 NFL Draft

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints have a new backup quarterback.

Jameis Winston signed to a one-year contract Tuesday, hoping a one-year stint learning under Drew Brees and Sean Payton will allow him the respite needed to compete for a starting job in 2021. His signing is also an indicator that perhaps Payton isn't as sold on Taysom Hill as a quarterback as previously thought.

Here is how the Saints' offensive depth chart looks after Winston's signing:

QB - Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill

RB - Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray

WR 1 - Michael Thomas

WR 2 - Emmanuel Sanders

WR 3 - Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris

TE - Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman

LT - Terron Armstead

LG - Andrus Peat, Derrick Kelly II

C - Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, Nick Easton

RG - Larry Warford, Cameron Tom

RT - Ryan Ramczyk, Ethan Greenidge

Winston is coming off a 2019 season that saw him reach incredible heights but also several lows. He threw for an NFL-high 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, numbers that would put him in the MVP conversation most seasons, if it weren't for the 30 interceptions he also tossed. The inconsistency gave Winston the distinction of being the first 30-30 quarterback in league history while also pushing the Buccaneers to crave the steadiness of a veteran like Tom Brady.

Winston found the free-agent market cold, with most quarterback-needy teams choosing to go in a different direction via free agency and the draft. By the time the draft kicked off, Winston and Cam Newton were the most accomplished free-agent quarterbacks to be teamless this long in recent memory.

The Saints provide a home to learn under two of the best offensive minds of this generation and an opportunity to play with a loaded offense if Brees gets hurt. Teddy Bridgewater parlayed his five-start run in New Orleans last season into a $63 million contract in Carolina.

Winston undoubtedly sees a similar situation for himself, though that would require Brees getting injured. Brees had missed only two games in his Saints career before last season.

In the event that Brees remains healthy, Winston will only see the field in blowout situations. Hill—who recently signed a reported two-year, $21 million deal of his own with the Saints—will continue in his hybrid role that saw several teams around the NFL searching for their own Swiss Army knife option, with the Philadelphia Eagles shocking the football world by taking Jalen Hurts in Round 2.