Khalil Mack's Brother Ledarius, Bears Agree to Contract After 2020 NFL Draft

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 26, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Ledarius Mack #52 of the Buffalo Bulls in action during the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Doyt Perry Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Buffalo won 44-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears signed undrafted free agent and University of Buffalo defensive end Ledarius Mack, the brother of Bears edge-rusher Khalil Mack, on Saturday.

UB football announced the signing:

Bears general manager Ryan Pace also offered comments after the draft.

"Khalil's brother, that's definitely something we're looking forward to," Pace said (h/t Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times). "It worked out for us."

The younger Mack had 24 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles (two recoveries) for Buffalo last year. He led the team with 12 tackles for a loss and landed on the All-MAC Second Team.

If he makes the final 53-man roster, Ledarius will join his brother to form another pair of siblings on the same NFL team. Devin and Jason McCourty both play for the New England Patriots, and Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin are on the Seattle Seahawks.

It's been a family affair in the NFC North this draft season, with a fourth pair of brothers finding themselves on the same roster. Of note, the Detroit Lions drafted Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara, who will join his older brother, Romeo.

A connection was also made between a team and the NFL office, as the Green Bay Packers selected Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., the son of ex-Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman and league vice president of policy and rules administration Jon Runyan.

