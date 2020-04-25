Jake Fromm's Bills Contract Signing Bonus Worth $140K After NFL Draft Slide

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After being talked about as a potential first-round draft pick, quarterback Jake Fromm's wait to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft came to an end Saturday thanks to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills selected Fromm with the 167th overall pick, which Darren Rovell of the Action Network noted will net the former Georgia star a $140,000 signing bonus.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy told ESPN's NFL Live (h/t 247Sports' Sam Hellman) on April 14 that Fromm was "a name to keep an eye" on and said that someone could trade into the late first round to select him.

Fromm's slide became a significant talking point when he wasn't selected on Day 2 of the draft. The Athletic's Stewart Mandel made the case for why the 21-year-old wasn't as attractive to NFL teams as originally thought:

In three seasons as Georgia's starting quarterback, Fromm put up a 36-7 record with an appearance in the 2017 College Football Playoff. He threw for a career-high 2,860 yards last season, but his 60.8 completion percentage and 141.2 passer rating were the lowest of his college career.