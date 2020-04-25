NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Top Veterans Who Could Help Contenders

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Free agency in the NBA in 2020 is going to be a little more subtle than years past.

The tectonic plates of the league aren't in for seismic activity. Outside of Anthony Davis—who seems destined to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers—there aren't going to be any franchise-altering talents available.

Instead, this class is likely to be headlined by the likes of Fred VanVleet, Montrezl Harrell and Danilo Gallinari. They aren't going to make a rebuilding team a contender, but they are likely to command big money.

It also means established contenders will need to be frugal, prudent and target the right guys to put their roster over the top.

Here's a look at three guys who could be an option for teams looking to add veterans who want a ring.

Tristan Thompson

With the trade-deadline addition of Andre Drummond, the writing is already on the wall for the career Cleveland Cavalier: Tristan Thompson's time in the 216 is over.

Thompson never quite lived up to his potential as the fourth pick in the 2011 draft. But he has established himself as a serviceable big man with defensive versatility and the ability to clean the glass. It's a role he continues to grow into even in his late 20s.

He averaged a double-double for the first time in his career in 2019 and was averaging those numbers again before the season went on hiatus.

Thompson checks all the boxes of a savvy veteran addition. He has a clear role, and teams don't have to worry about where he will fit offensively because he doesn't require the ball. He already has championship experience and showed he can be on the court in crunch time.

He'd be a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Clippers. Montrezl Harrell is set to hit free agency. Given the dearth of talent in this year's class, he could become too expensive for Los Angeles to retain, and thus the need for a high-energy big who can rebound and provide defensive versatility would develop.

Thompson isn't the scorer that Harrell is becoming, but he can make up for enough of his production that the team will be just as scary in the playoffs.

Prediction: Clippers

Marcus Morris

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Marcus Morris was one of the hottest names at the trade deadline this season. He was putting up 19.6 points a game with the Knicks while hitting 43.9 percent of his threes and is a gritty defender with the ability to guard forwards and centers in a pinch.

While that sounds like a guy who would fit just about anywhere, the efficient scorer in New York quickly became an awkward fit in Los Angeles. The Clippers made a deal for the forward, and he went on to score 9.5 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 28.3 percent from three.

Obviously the number of shots went down in a lineup with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but Morris' inefficiency was concerning, even if it was in a small sample size. For example, Morris went 0-for-9 in a loss to the Lakers.

"I need to be better regardless of what my role is," Morris acknowledged after the game, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "I'm a veteran, a pro. I just need to be better. I didn't feel like I impacted this game to the best of my abilities, even without scoring, just doing other things."

That sounds like a player who is ready to accept a lesser role to win a championship. But the Clippers' window is small, and Morris didn't show he's a fit out the gate. Depending on what happens with the 2020 season, the Clips might have to make a decision on his future based on the 12 games he played for them.

If that's the case, it may be best for him to move on. The Miami Heat should have the cap space to sign him to a one-year deal as they protect their space for the 2021 class that could have Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference. Morris could make a bigger impact on a team like Miami that isn't as loaded at both forward spots, and it isn't inconceivable the Heat could come out of the East next season.

Prediction: Heat



Jeff Teague

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

After spending most of his career as a starter, Jeff Teague is settling into a reserve role nicely in Atlanta. He's a heady point guard who can take care of the ball and make the right pass, but he also offers some shooting and tenacity on defense.

He's also been in the playoffs nine times in his career.

There aren't a ton of teams who need point guards. There are plenty across the league right now, and the draft figures to introduce another influx of them.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers stand out as a team that needs depth at point guard. It's a role currently being played by Rajon Rondo, but Teague can offer the same production as a distributor and defender while giving them an upgrade as a shooter.

The Lakers project to be a team with the non-tax payer's mid-level exception to play with in the offseason. They could do worse than spending that money on Teague to fill an obvious need with the right fit who has playoff experience.

Prediction: Lakers