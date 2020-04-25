Greg Hardy Says He's Willing to Live on Dana White's 'Fight Island'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 09: Greg Hardy reacts after the conclusion of his heavyweight bout against Alexander Volkov during the UFC Fight Night event at CSKA Arena on November 09, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end and current UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy said he's willing to live on UFC president Dana White's Fight Island during the coronavirus pandemic.

White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that Fight Island is expected to debut in June after the promotion runs three events in eight days starting May 9 in Florida. Hardy, who's scheduled to fight Yorgan De Castro at UFC 249, explained to TMZ Sports he's ready to go all-in on the idea.

"I'm saying it right now Dana, man, listen, if you got [living] quarters ... if you have quarters, I'll stay on the island, bro," Hardy said. "I'm not ashamed to move in. We can fight every couple of weeks, dude. ... With all seriousness. Let's run it."

                 

