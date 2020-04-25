Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Initiated Call to Jordan Love to Congratulate QB

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Jordan Love might be coming for his job one day, but that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers from reaching out to the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick.

"Yeah, I was able to talk with him earlier," Love said to ESPN's Maria Taylor about a chat he had with Rodgers. "You know, really good guy. [He was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him."

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported that "Rodgers initiated the conversation."

The Packers pulled off arguably the biggest surprise of the first round when they traded up to address what is already their strongest position. Rodgers is under contract through 2023 as well, so Love will be spending at least the next two or three years glued to the bench.

The obvious irony is that Rodgers now finds himself in the role of Brett Favre in 2005 after Green Bay grabbed a quarterback from California in the first round.

The transition from Favre to Rodgers wasn't easy. The Hall of Famer didn't exactly go out of his way to welcome the rookie into the league, and the manner in which the Packers made the switch led to a bitter separation between the franchise and one of its most legendary players.

One could see the pragmatism in being aggressive and taking Love if the front office believed in him so much and wanted to start the succession plan now. After Love, there's a steep drop-off at the position. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round, while Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm remain undrafted.

Having said that, the Packers' next two picks didn't inspire confidence. They selected Boston College running back AJ Dillon and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara.

It's good that Rodgers spoke with Love and offered some words of encouragement.

But that will do little to sate a fanbase that is coming out of the draft with a fair amount of skepticism about the team's priorities right now.