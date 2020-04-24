Ke'Shawn Vaughn Drafted by Bucs: Tampa Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after going 76th overall in the 2020 NFL draft Friday.

The ex-Commodore had 1,314 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He rushed for 5.2 yards per carry and caught 29 passes for 286 yards.

Vaughn ranked as Matt Miller of Bleacher Report's eighth-best running back in this year's draft class. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offered a pro comparison to the Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams and said the following:

"Comes into the league with NFL size and toughness, but his success could be tied to scheme and blocking up front due to physical limitations. Vaughn is a tight-hipped runner who has issues with stop-start quickness and is unable to stack moves on top of moves.

"He's not hard to find, but can be hard to tackle. He's best suited to compete as a backup in a one-cut rushing attack from under center where he can build momentum and create yards after contact. His 2018 tape was better than his 2019 season and he appears headed for a middle-round selection."

Vaughn, who stands at 5'10" and 214 pounds, should slot second on the Bucs' running back depth chart behind Ronald Jones II.

QB - Tom Brady, Ryan Griffin

RB - Ronald Jones II, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

WR 1 - Chris Godwin

WR 2 - Mike Evans

WR 3 - Justin Watson, Spencer Schnell

TE - Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate

LT - Donovan Smith, Brad Seaton

LG - Ali Marpet, Zack Bailey

C - Ryan Jensen

RG - Alex Cappa, Aaron Stinnie

RT - Tristan Wirfs, Joe Haeg

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

The Buccaneers have invested heavily around Brady, trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski and adding offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in the draft.

Vaughn is part of that investment, and Graham Barfield of FantasyPoints.com made an astute point about one aspect of his game in particular:

That should only speak to the Bucs' desire to protect Brady after picking Wirfs, but Vaughn should also see work in the backfield alongside Ronald Jones II.

The former USC product struggled during his rookie year but improved by leaps and bounds in his second by gaining 1,033 scrimmage yards on 5.1 yards per touch (vs. 2.6 yards per touch the year before).

Still, Jones shared backfield duties last year with Peyton Barber and Dare Ogunbowale. After 203 touches last year, it's hard seeing Jones become the bell-cow, so look for Vaughn to get some work.