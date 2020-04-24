WSU's Bryce Beekman's Autopsy Reveals Accidental Overdose as Cause of Death

Young Kwak/Associated Press

An autopsy determined former Washington State football player Bryce Beekman died of an accidental overdose due to the combined effects of fentanyl and promethazine, the Whitman County (Washington) Coroner's Office announced Friday:

The 22-year-old was found dead in his home near campus in March.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced there was no sign of foul play or suicide on March 26.

"We are in shock with the news of Bryce's passing," Washington State's athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement in March. "Bryce was a tremendous young man, a great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends."

Beekman was set to return for his redshirt senior season in 2020 after an impressive 2019 campaign.

The safety began his career at Arizona Western Junior College before transferring to Washington State last season, where he ranked fifth on the team with 60 tackles. He also added 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception.