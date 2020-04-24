Trevon Diggs Advances to Semifinals of ESPN's Madden NFL 20 Tournament

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Future NFL player Trevon Diggs is heading to the semifinals of ESPN's Madden NFL 20 tournament.

The cornerback prospect—whom B/R's Matt Miller projected to be the No. 61 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans in Saturday's second round of the NFL draft—defeated ESPN personality Katie Nolan, 26-14.

You can see the full matchup below:

While Diggs—the younger brother of Buffalo Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs—handled his business in the matchup without too much drama, Nolan did have the highlight of the game with an 85-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu.

Diggs will face Snoop Dogg in the semifinals. The legendary hip-hop artist defeated UFC fighter Daniel Cormier in the quarterfinals.