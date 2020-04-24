Trevon Diggs Advances to Semifinals of ESPN's Madden NFL 20 Tournament

Trevon Diggs Advances to Semifinals of ESPN's Madden NFL 20 TournamentApril 24, 2020
AJ Mast/Associated Press
Future NFL player Trevon Diggs is heading to the semifinals of ESPN's Madden NFL 20 tournament.
The cornerback prospect—whom B/R's Matt Miller projected to be the No. 61 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans in Saturday's second round of the NFL draft—defeated ESPN personality Katie Nolan, 26-14.
You can see the full matchup below:
While Diggs—the younger brother of Buffalo Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs—handled his business in the matchup without too much drama, Nolan did have the highlight of the game with an 85-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu.
Diggs will face Snoop Dogg in the semifinals. The legendary hip-hop artist defeated UFC fighter Daniel Cormier in the quarterfinals.
Live: Rookie Madden Sims
We're live-streaming Cowboys-Raiders and Dolphins-Bengals live on Twitch. Tune in 🎮