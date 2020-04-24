2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions

    Now that Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft is in the books, we're ready to project how Day 2 will go.

    Here, myself and trusty Stick to Football co-host and NFL Draft 400 scout Marshal "Mello" Miller have laid out our predictions for Rounds 2 and 3.

    This is the day where Super Bowls are won. These are the rounds where teams are built. Let's make your favorite team better with a collection of talented players still on the board—in fact, eight of my top 32 players remain available for the taking.

    Where does Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor go? How about Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts? The wide receiver class still features potential stars like Clemson's Tee Higgins and Penn State's KJ Hamler.

    Where will these players land? Let's take our best guess.

Round 2

    33. BENGALS: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
    34. COLTS (via WAS): QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
    35. LIONS: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
    36. GIANTS: OC Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
    37. PATRIOTS (via LAC): EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
    38. PANTHERS: C Matt Hennessy, Temple
    39. DOLPHINS: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
    40. TEXANS (via ARI): WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
    41. BROWNS: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
    42. JAGUARS: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
    43. BEARS (via LV): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
    44. COLTS: OT Josh Jones, Houston
    45. BUCCANEERS: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
    46. BRONCOS: DL A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
    47. FALCONS: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
    48. JETS: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
    49. STEELERS: QB Jacob Eason, Washington
    50. BEARS: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State
    51. COWBOYS: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
    52. RAMS: LB Josh Uche, Michigan
    53. EAGLES: LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
    54. BILLS: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne
    55. RAVENS (via NE/ATL): S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
    56. DOLPHINS (via NO): WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
    57. RAMS (via HOU): RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
    58. VIKINGS: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
    59. SEAHAWKS: IOL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
    60. RAVENS: RB Cam Akers, Florida State
    61. TITANS: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
    62. PACKERS: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
    63. CHIEFS (via SF): CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
    64. SEAHAWKS (via KC): EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Round 3

    65. BENGALS: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
    66. REDSKINSWR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
    67. LIONS: S Grant Delpit, LSU
    68. JETS (via NYG): WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
    69. PANTHERS: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
    70. DOLPHINS: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
    71. PATRIOTS (via LAC): DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
    72. CARDINALSOT Ben Bartch, Saint John's
    73. JAGUARS: RB Zack Moss, Utah
    74. BROWNS: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
    75. COLTS: DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
    76. BUCCANEERS: DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
    77. BRONCOS: OT Lucas Niang, TCU
    78. FALCONS: DL James Lynch, Baylor
    79. JETS: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
    80. RAIDERS: DL Leki Fotu, Utah
    81. RAIDERS (via CHI): OG John Simpson, Clemson
    82. COWBOYS: CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
    83. BRONCOS (via PIT): LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
    84. RAMS: EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
    85. LIONS (via PHI): WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
    86. BILLS: RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
    87. PATRIOTS: WR Van Jefferson, Florida
    88. SAINTS: LB Troy Dye, Oregon
    89. VIKINGS: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
    90. TEXANS: LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
    91. RAIDERS (via SEA/HOU): EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
    92. RAVENS: EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
    93. TITANS: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
    94. PACKERS: LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
    95. BRONCOS (via SF): S Ashtyn Davis, California
    96. CHIEFS: TE Harrison Bryant, FAU
    97. BROWNS (via HOU)*: S Kenny Robinson, XFL
    98. PATRIOTS*: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
    99. GIANTS*: LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
    100. PATRIOTS*: CB Terrell Burgess, Utah
    101. SEAHAWKS*: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF
    102. STEELERS*: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
    103. EAGLES*: CB Stanford Samuels III, FSU
    104. RAMS*: OG Damien Lewis, LSU
    105. VIKINGS*: S Brandon Jones, Texas
    106. RAVENS*: WR Collin Johnson, Texas

    * Denotes compensatory selection. 