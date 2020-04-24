2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 PredictionsApril 24, 2020
Now that Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft is in the books, we're ready to project how Day 2 will go.
Here, myself and trusty Stick to Football co-host and NFL Draft 400 scout Marshal "Mello" Miller have laid out our predictions for Rounds 2 and 3.
This is the day where Super Bowls are won. These are the rounds where teams are built. Let's make your favorite team better with a collection of talented players still on the board—in fact, eight of my top 32 players remain available for the taking.
Where does Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor go? How about Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts? The wide receiver class still features potential stars like Clemson's Tee Higgins and Penn State's KJ Hamler.
Where will these players land? Let's take our best guess.
Round 2
33. BENGALS: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
34. COLTS (via WAS): QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
35. LIONS: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
36. GIANTS: OC Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
37. PATRIOTS (via LAC): EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
38. PANTHERS: C Matt Hennessy, Temple
39. DOLPHINS: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
40. TEXANS (via ARI): WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
41. BROWNS: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
42. JAGUARS: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
43. BEARS (via LV): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
44. COLTS: OT Josh Jones, Houston
45. BUCCANEERS: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
46. BRONCOS: DL A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
47. FALCONS: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
48. JETS: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
49. STEELERS: QB Jacob Eason, Washington
50. BEARS: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State
51. COWBOYS: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
52. RAMS: LB Josh Uche, Michigan
53. EAGLES: LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
54. BILLS: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne
55. RAVENS (via NE/ATL): S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
56. DOLPHINS (via NO): WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
57. RAMS (via HOU): RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
58. VIKINGS: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
59. SEAHAWKS: IOL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
60. RAVENS: RB Cam Akers, Florida State
61. TITANS: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
62. PACKERS: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
63. CHIEFS (via SF): CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
64. SEAHAWKS (via KC): EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
Round 3
65. BENGALS: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
66. REDSKINS: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
67. LIONS: S Grant Delpit, LSU
68. JETS (via NYG): WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
69. PANTHERS: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
70. DOLPHINS: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
71. PATRIOTS (via LAC): DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
72. CARDINALS: OT Ben Bartch, Saint John's
73. JAGUARS: RB Zack Moss, Utah
74. BROWNS: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
75. COLTS: DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
76. BUCCANEERS: DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
77. BRONCOS: OT Lucas Niang, TCU
78. FALCONS: DL James Lynch, Baylor
79. JETS: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
80. RAIDERS: DL Leki Fotu, Utah
81. RAIDERS (via CHI): OG John Simpson, Clemson
82. COWBOYS: CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
83. BRONCOS (via PIT): LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
84. RAMS: EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
85. LIONS (via PHI): WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
86. BILLS: RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
87. PATRIOTS: WR Van Jefferson, Florida
88. SAINTS: LB Troy Dye, Oregon
89. VIKINGS: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
90. TEXANS: LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
91. RAIDERS (via SEA/HOU): EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
92. RAVENS: EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
93. TITANS: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
94. PACKERS: LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
95. BRONCOS (via SF): S Ashtyn Davis, California
96. CHIEFS: TE Harrison Bryant, FAU
97. BROWNS (via HOU)*: S Kenny Robinson, XFL
98. PATRIOTS*: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
99. GIANTS*: LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
100. PATRIOTS*: CB Terrell Burgess, Utah
101. SEAHAWKS*: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF
102. STEELERS*: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
103. EAGLES*: CB Stanford Samuels III, FSU
104. RAMS*: OG Damien Lewis, LSU
105. VIKINGS*: S Brandon Jones, Texas
106. RAVENS*: WR Collin Johnson, Texas
* Denotes compensatory selection.