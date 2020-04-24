Carli Lloyd Discusses Future, Retirement Timeline with USWNT After 2021 Olympics

John Raoux/Associated Press

Even with the 2020 Summer Olympics delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, Carli Lloyd believes she will be ready to compete.

The 37-year-old explained on KYW In Depth that she's getting in some "really really good training" despite the ongoing pandemic due to her lightened schedule. Her age will also not be a problem as she tries to continue her career.

"There's a lot of people who are obviously talking about my age," Lloyd said. "...But another year is not a problem for me. I feel that I'm playing some of the best soccer of my career."

Lloyd saw a reduced role with the United States women's national team during the 2019 World Cup, but she still made a significant impact as a reserve, scoring three goals for the eventual champions. It was the veteran's second World Cup title in her fourth appearance in the international competition.

The production has continued through 2020, including at the SheBelieves Cup, and Lloyd thinks she can keep this up throughout next summer.

"No doubt in my mind I'm going to be ready and firing on all cylinders," she said.

Her career after that is more in doubt, but Lloyd noted that it's unlikely she competes for another cycle with the national team.

"Most likely that will probably be it for me," she said of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lloyd had previously said she would be willing to retire if her team was able to win the gold.

"Now I have the opportunity to stick around for another year and it would be a dream come true to win gold with my teammates," she said in March, per Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times. "That would be satisfying enough for me to officially retire."