76ers' Josh Richardson Donates 500,000 Meals to Philadelphia Families

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson is providing 500,000 meals to Philadelphia families amid the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with Lineage Logistics through hunger relief nonprofit Philabundance.

"I am blessed to be able to provide support during this unprecedented time," Richardson said in a press release. "The City of Philadelphia, the people and the community have welcomed me with open arms, and I will continue to do whatever I can to help as we get through this together."

He's one of many Sixers to help the Philadelphia community during the coronavirus pandemic. Per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons and the organization itself have all supported relief efforts.

