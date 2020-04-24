NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers' Curtis Samuel Drawing Interest from Multiple Teams

Butch Dill/Associated Press

As the Carolina Panthers reshape their roster under new head coach Matt Rhule, one player attracting a lot of attention from other teams is wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams have been "consistently calling" the Panthers to gauge their interest in trading Samuel.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue noted the Panthers aren't shopping Samuel and likes his fit in Joe Brady's offense, so any trade offer would need to be "really good" for the team to even consider moving him.

Carolina's free-agent moves suggest the organization doesn't want to enter a full rebuilding period. Teddy Bridgewater was signed to replace Cam Newton, who was released after nine seasons. Luke Kuechly retired from the NFL in January.

The Panthers have a strong collection of skill position players to support Bridgewater. Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore each had more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2019. McCaffrey led the NFL in touches (403), yards from scrimmage (2,392) and total touchdowns (19).

Samuel led the team with six touchdown receptions last season. He also set career-highs with 105 targets, 54 receptions and 627 receiving yards.

The upcoming season is the final year of Samuel's rookie contract. The Ohio State alum will earn $1.22 million in base salary, per Spotrac.