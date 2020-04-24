Jerry Jones Says He Needs 'Mouth-to-Mouth' After CeeDee Lamb Falls to Cowboys

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Jerry Jones was excited about landing receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 pick of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

"I need some mouth-to-mouth quick," he joked about his mood.

While few considered receiver a position of need for Dallas before the draft, the team's owner saw Lamb's upside.

"I felt this gave us a chance to get a player that you normally don't see that can be that kind of playmaker," Jones added.

Lamb was one of the most exciting offensive players in the class after he totaled 1,327 yards receiving and 14 touchdown catches in 2019, including an incredible 21.4 yards per grab.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller considered the wideout the No. 12 overall player in the class.

With receiver-needy teams such as the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos all picking ahead of Dallas, it seemed unlikely Lamb would slide beyond that stretch.

The receiver also said after the pick that he was "very surprised" Dallas took him but added that he's "thrilled," per Jori Epstein of USA Today.

The Cowboys already had the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season in total yards and return receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. However, Lamb can replace Randall Cobb as the third option after the veteran totaled 828 receiving yards in 2019 but signed with the Houston Texans.