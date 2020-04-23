Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Is 1st Left-Handed QB to Be Drafted in Last 10 Years

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa is already breaking barriers as he enters the NFL.

The former Alabama quarterback was taken No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday, making him the first left-handed quarterback selected since 2010, according to Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today.

Tim Tebow was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos that season, while Sean Canfield was taken in the seventh round by the New Orleans Saints.

The last lefty quarterback to throw a pass in the NFL was Kellen Moore, who was undrafted in 2012 and is now the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.

The Crimson Tide adjusted their offense for Tagovailoa as he threw 87 touchdowns in three seasons before a hip injury ended his college career in November. You can expect the Dolphins to also figure out how to handle a quarterback who throws from the other side.