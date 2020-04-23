Video: Watch Roger Goodell, Jerry Jeudy Do Drake's 'Toosie Slide' on TikTok

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 24, 2020

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Draftees aren't able to give NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a customary hug this year, but former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy one-upped that tradition by making a "Toosie Slide" TikTok with the commish:

Jeudy went off the board at No. 15 overall to the Denver Broncos during Thursday's 2020 NFL draft.

The draft was converted into a virtual event to accommodate social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Goodell announced picks from his basement:

Just as Goodell usually hugs draftees on stage, he has grown accustomed to getting booed by fans. He made sure that tradition made its way into the 2020 event:

As for Jeudy, the 21-year-old was the second receiver off the board in this year's class, trailing former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12.

The draft will continue through Saturday.  

