NFL Draft 2020 Results: The Biggest Steals, Reaches & Surprises from Day 1

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The first round of the NFL draft is always shaped by steals, reaches and surprises. The 2020 version of the event was no different.

Joe Burrow went No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Anyone who paid attention at all to the buildup of the draft knew that was going to happen. Other picks? Not as predictable.

Before we begin, let's set some parameters for these terms. This is the first round of the NFL draft. Historically, each of these players has a shot at being successful based on their draft pedigree alone. Still, not all picks are created equal. After months of mock drafts, evaluations and college games, it's safe to say there's a consensus view on most of these prospects.

With that in mind, here's what we are talking about with steals, reaches and surprises.

Steal: A player who was expected to go earlier than where he was selected and provides great value to his team.

Reach: A player who was not expected to go as early as he did. Oftentimes this is exacerbated by a questionable fit.

Surprise: An unexpected development. Unlike the steal and reach, there isn't a positive or negative connotation here. Just something that wasn't expected.

With those definitions serving as the backdrop, let's take a look at some of the major developments from the first round.

