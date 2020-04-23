Jordyn Brooks NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter who is rock-solid in every aspect of the game.

—Thick build at 240 pounds and a respectable tackler.

—Will step up and take on blocks; uses strength to keep himself free from blockers and has shown an ability to stack-and-shed at the point of attack.

—Impressive downhill speed; runs with an angry, violent demeanor.

—Excellent strength and acceleration.

—Tested well with a 4.54-second run in the 40-yard dash.

WEAKNESSES

—Didn't show much in terms of coverage while playing middle linebacker at Tech.

—Stocky build doesn't lend to much flexibility in his hips; looks stiff in space.

—Lacks versatility of modern linebackers; won't play outside the box.

—Straight-line fast but doesn't show lateral agility needed to be a factor in extended coverage asks.

OVERALL

Brooks is an old-school middle linebacker with an awesome build and impressive speed. He didn't play in coverage much at Texas Tech and doesn't have the best hips, but he shows up consistently on tape and was good enough to start as a true freshman. Brooks should be able to own the middle of the field in the NFL.

GRADE: 88

PRO COMPARISON: Jarrad Davis/Christian Kirksey