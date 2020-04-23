Former Titans RB Eddie George Reveals His Father Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The father of former NFL star Eddie George has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean (via USA Today).

George's father lives in an assisted living facility in Philadelphia.

Though he was diagnosed last week, Eddie George Sr. is reportedly "feeling a lot better" and "seems to be in good spirits and improving health," the NFL star said of his father Wednesday.

In addition to his age at 70 years old, preexisting conditions are also a concern in this case.

"Prior to COVID-19, he was dealing with some other issues, some underlying health conditions," George said, "so he’s always in the back of my mind."

Though his father doesn't have a phone, George has been able to get updates through his uncle.

The 46-year-old spent nine years in the NFL, mostly with the Tennessee Titans where he earned four Pro Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro nod.

He is expected to co-host the Titans virtual draft party Thursday night for Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft.

