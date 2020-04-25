Projecting the Remainder of Yankees' Aaron Judge's Career Ahead of 28th Birthday

1 of 5

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

After playing 155 games in his rookie season in 2017 and winning American League Rookie of the Year honors, Judge has managed just 214 contests the past two years combined while battling various injuries, including wrist, shoulder and oblique issues.

At the moment, as MLB looks to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, Judge is recovering from a cracked rib.

"He's in Tampa," Yankees skipper Aaron Boone recently told YES Network's Meredith Marakovits (h/t Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media). "We're using this time, he’'s using this time to continue to heal. ... But as for where he's at exactly, we don't have anything for you on that yet."

Stuff happens, obviously. And Judge is young and strong enough to bounce back, though it could require a move from the outfield (where his defensive abilities are a plus) to designated hitter or a less-strenuous position such as first base.

At a certain point, he'll need to put together more than one fully healthy big league campaign to assuage concerns about the injury-prone label.