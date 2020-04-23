John Elway Says Broncos Are Unlikely to Trade Up from No. 15 in 2020 NFL Draft

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft doesn't appear to be for sale.

"We feel comfortable at 15 that we're going to get a good football player so, instead of reaching for one, most likely we stay put," Denver Broncos general manager John Elway told ESPN's Ed Werder on Thursday afternoon. "But never say never."

The Broncos have an impressive track record at No. 15 overall:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Broncos to take former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 in his final mock draft—if Jeudy falls that far:

"Team president John Elway finally has his young quarterback to groom in Drew Lock. As such, he's expected to begin building an offense around his second-year passer to give him the best possible weapons. Adding Jeudy to a cast that includes wide receiver Courtland Sutton, running back Melvin Gordon III and tight end Noah Fant is a great way to bolster the offense."

The Broncos selected Lock in the second round (42nd overall) last year.

The 23-year-old started the last five games in 2019 and jolted the Broncos' offense. Denver went 4-1 in December while Lock completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos finished last season with the 28th-ranked offense and 12th-ranked defense, which suggests improving the offense is a bigger need in Thursday's draft. The team has not made the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

Denver owns 10 picks in the draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and will run through Saturday.